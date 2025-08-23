x
Beauty Teaser: An Emotional Tale

Published on August 23, 2025 by sankar

Beauty Teaser: An Emotional Tale

Tollywood director Maruthi is presenting a small film titled Beauty and the film’s teaser is unveiled. The teaser narrates the story of a middle class father who showers love towards his daughter and when things are extremely fine, things take a shocking turn after the girl goes missing. The teaser also narrates a beautiful love story. Naresh plays the role of father and Nilakhi Patra plays his daughter. Ankith Koyya, Vasuki Anand and others will be seen in other important roles.

The teaser presents the lives and struggles of middle class lives. Vardhan is the director and Baby fame Vijay Bulganin is the music director. The makers announced that Beauty is slated for September 19th release in theatres. Vijaypal Reddy is the producer of this small-budget attempt. The film has resemblances of super hit film Baby which was presented by Maruthi. The teaser brings decent expectations on this small-budget attempt.

Previous Major Reshuffle in September Releases
