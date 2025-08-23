Major Reshuffle in September Releases

The Vinayaka Chavithi weekend will have no major release after Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara got pushed to an unknown date. There are a lot of releases in September and Teja Sajja’s Mirai is one among the most awaited projects. The film was first announced for September 5th release but the speculations say that the film’s release is pushed by a couple of weeks. The new release date will be announced very soon. ETV Win’s Original film Little Hearts is a small attempt and the trailer received good appreciation from the youth. Little Hearts is getting ready for September 5th release in theatres.

Anushka’s Ghaati is announced for September 5th release and there are speculations that the film may be preponed by a day. Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi is carrying good expectations and the film too is slated for September 5th release. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara is pushed and there are speculations that the film may release in September but the date is unknown. Teja Sajja’s Mirai may disturb the schedule of the upcoming movies like Kishkindhapuri featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Pawan Kalyan’s OG will hit the screens on September 25th. For now, there is a reshuffle in the release chart of September releases.