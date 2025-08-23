Mega 158: Bobby on a Hunt

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 158th film will be directed by Bobby Kolli and the film is a mass entertainer. This is their second combination after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. Bobby is occupied with the pre-production work and the shooting formalities will start later this year. As per the update, the film will have one more young hero playing a prominent role. The same happened with Waltair Veerayya and Ravi Teja’s presence, performance in the second half was an asset for the film.

In a similar manner, Bobby is on a hunt for the right actor who can do justice for the role. It is unclear if the actor would be from Telugu cinema or from South. An official announcement will be made soon. Thaman is on board to score the music and KVN Productions are the producers. Chiranjeevi will complete the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film before he joins Bobby’s film.