Big Announcement: Mythri and PPF joining Hands

Top top production houses of Telugu cinema, Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory are teaming up for the first time for the biggest ever mass entertainer. Successful director Gopichand Malineni will helm the film while Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will play the lead role in this untitled mass entertainer. The project has been announced today officially and the shoot commences very soon. The film will be high on action and top technicians like Thaman, Rishi Punjabi, Avinash Kolla are working for the film.

The makers will announce the details of the lead actress and other actors soon. The film will have a pan-Indian release next year. Gopichand Malineni had plans to work with Ravi Teja but the film was shelved due to budget issues. He then picked up Sunny Deol for the film and the veteran Bollywood actor also bounced back with Gadar 2 last year.