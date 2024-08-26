Big Task Ahead For HYDRA

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA), constituted by the Congress government with multiple objectives including the demolition of illegal structures around Hyderabad, has turned out to be a nightmare for many.

On Saturday, HYDRA demolished Nagarjuna’s N Convention, which was illegally constructed on Thummikunta Lake. According to HYDRA, they have so far demolished illegal constructions in 18 regions, covering over 43.94 acres.

HYDRA has a longer list of complaints over illegal constructions. Some notable names on this list include Kaveri Seeds owner Bhaskar Rao’s illegal constructions, Pro Kabaddi owner Anupama’s building, BJP leader Sunil Reddy’s constructions, structures owned by MLA Danam Nagendra’s close aide, and BRS Ratnakaram Sairaju’s sheds.

A significant task ahead for HYDRA is the demolition of Fatima Owaisi College in Bandlaguda, which was allegedly constructed illegally. Numerous complaints have already been registered against this college, and an aerial view of the structure has gone viral on social media. Even before HYDRA could take action against his properties, MP Owaisi launched an attack on the agency. He questioned whether the state government would demolish Necklace Road, as it was constructed within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone of Hussain Sagar Lake.

-Sanyogita