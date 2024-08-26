x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Darshan’s special treatment in Jail stirs Controversy

Published on August 26, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

Darshan’s special treatment in Jail stirs Controversy

Kannada actor Darshan has been involved in several controversies in the past. He is facing charges of murdering his fan and the investigation is going on. Darshan is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central jail near Bengaluru. A picture of Darshan is now going viral. The actor is given VIP treatment in the jail and he is spotted with a coffee cup and a cigarette in the other hand. Darshan’s manager Nagaraj, Kulla Seena and a gangster named Wilson Garden Naga are spotted in the click along with Darshan.

The click is now going viral and the officials along with the Karnataka government has been criticized after the picture surfaced across social media. Darshan filed a petition for special treatment but the Karnataka High Court rejected any special treatment for Darshan. The Kannada actor was arrested in June in connection with the murder of his fan named Renukaswamy. The pictures of his fan went viral and this triggered severe outrage. After the recent viral click of Darshan, an investigation is lodged. Seven jail officials have been suspended in the case after conducting a primary investigation. Kashinath S Shivanagowdru, Renukaswamy’s father, demanded a CBI inquiry on the incident. Darshan along with his rumored girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are arrested in the murder case and they are currently in judicial custody.

Next Aamir Khan’s Guts have to be Appreciated Previous Big Task Ahead For HYDRA
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

Latest

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

Most Read

image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official
image
Cyber Slaves: The Crisis of 30,000 Missing Indians Abroad
image
Liquor Brands Slash Prices in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues