Darshan’s special treatment in Jail stirs Controversy

Kannada actor Darshan has been involved in several controversies in the past. He is facing charges of murdering his fan and the investigation is going on. Darshan is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central jail near Bengaluru. A picture of Darshan is now going viral. The actor is given VIP treatment in the jail and he is spotted with a coffee cup and a cigarette in the other hand. Darshan’s manager Nagaraj, Kulla Seena and a gangster named Wilson Garden Naga are spotted in the click along with Darshan.

The click is now going viral and the officials along with the Karnataka government has been criticized after the picture surfaced across social media. Darshan filed a petition for special treatment but the Karnataka High Court rejected any special treatment for Darshan. The Kannada actor was arrested in June in connection with the murder of his fan named Renukaswamy. The pictures of his fan went viral and this triggered severe outrage. After the recent viral click of Darshan, an investigation is lodged. Seven jail officials have been suspended in the case after conducting a primary investigation. Kashinath S Shivanagowdru, Renukaswamy’s father, demanded a CBI inquiry on the incident. Darshan along with his rumored girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are arrested in the murder case and they are currently in judicial custody.