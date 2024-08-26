x
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Aamir Khan’s Guts have to be Appreciated

Published on August 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Aamir Khan’s Guts have to be Appreciated

Aamir Khan is the most successful Indian actor. In a career spanning for three decades, Aamir Khan has done less than 50 films. He is completely focused on his work. Unfortunately, his last film Laal Singh Chaddha has been badly rejected by the audience. Aamir Khan was left in deep shock and he took a long break from acting. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan responded about the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was the remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Speaking about it, Aamir said “I loved the original. Every film is a team work. My performance in Laal Singh Chaddha was the major reason for the failure. My performance was pitched higher than needed. The original was well made. The writing structure was not for mainstream and it was Tom Hanks’ performance that made Forrest Gump a successful film in theatres. My performance in Laal Singh Chaddha has let the film down. I have to get better with my performance. Forrest Gump is my favourite film. My performance in Laal Singh Chaddha spoiled the film. It is very important to understand the reason for your failure. Doing a post-mortem is important and you have to be honest. The real reason for the film not working should be identified”.

Next What's happening to Suriya's Kanguva? Previous Darshan's special treatment in Jail stirs Controversy
