I’ll Abide To The Law Of The Land & Judgement: Nag

HYDRA demolished Nagarjuna-owned N-Convention centre yesterday. While the actor took to his social media account to issue a statement against this unlawful demolition, Telangana High Court accepted the appeal of the owners and provided an interim relief by putting a stay on the demolition. He also affirmed to abide by the law of the land and judgement.

Seems like, Nagarjuna is worried about various speculations circulated in the media and social media. He reiterated that the land on which N-convention built is a Patta Documented land. He also urged everyone not to believe in rumours about the matter.

Nagarjuna stated, “Dear all, fans and well-wishers, News about celebrities, can often be exaggerated and speculated for effect. I would like to reiterate that the land on which N-convention has been built is a Patta Documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached upon.

The Special court of AP Land Grabbing (prohibition) Act has given a judgement passing an order Sr.3943/2011 on 24-02- 2014 saying no encroachment has happened in Tummidikunta Lake.

Now the formal argument is already presented in front of the esteemed High Court.

I will abide to the law of the land and judgement. Until then, I sincerely request you not to indulge in speculation, any sort of rumours, misrepresentation of facts and deviations.”