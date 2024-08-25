CPI senior K Narayana drops a bomb on Akkineni Nagarjuna

CPI senior leader K Narayana demanded Telangana Government to recover the money earned by Akkineni Nagarjuna on N Convention centre. Appreciating Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for demolishing Nagarjuna’s N Convention, K Narayana urged Telangana CM not to yield to the pressures from rich and mighty.

CPI national secretary K Narayana visited the demolition site on Sunday and breathed fire on film star and businessman Akkineni Nagarjuna.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate CM Revanth Reddy for forming HYDRA and taking action on encroachments. It is shameful that a famous and rich film star like Nagarjuna constructed N Convention by occupying the lake. Why is he so greedy? He is earning ten times more money through films and Big Boss,” said K Narayana speaking to media persons on the occasion.

“Using his connections and money power, Nagarjuna illegally constructed N Convention centre. Though KCR warned of demolishing all illegal constructions and encroachments during Telangana movement, became silent after coming to power. But unlike earlier CMs, Revanth Reddy is daringly cracking down on encroachers. Revanth Reddy has demolished N Convention to reclaim the lake. Nagarjuna has earned crores of money on N Convention by charging Rs 50 lakh per day. Government should also recover the money earned by Nagarjuna through N Convention all these years” demanded firebrand leader K Narayana.

K Narayana also mocked Nagarjuna’s statement that latter had a got a stay on N Convention’s demolition and would have demolished himself, if Govt proved encroachment, terming them as ‘filmy dialogues.’

Hailing CM Revanth Reddy’s resolve in cracking down on illegal constructions and encroachments in and around Hyderabad, CPI senior Narayana promised support from Communist parties in this issue. However he urged CM Revanth Reddy to ensure that poor and middle class people are not hurt in the process.

Dnr