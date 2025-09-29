x
Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Sanjana’s PR legal warning to YouTuber Adi Reddy Turns Serious

Published on September 29, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Sanjana’s PR legal warning to YouTuber Adi Reddy Turns Serious

The clash between Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestant Sanjana Galrani and YouTuber Adi Reddy is shaking social media now. It started as a routine review by YouTuber Adi Reddy, but soon escalated as her PR team issued a strongly worded press release with a firm legal warning, threatening court action over alleged defamatory comments. Adi Reddy responded with sharp words, and soon this became the season’s most debated controversy.

Who is Sanjana?

Sanjana Galrani first rose to fame with Ganda Hendathi, the Kannada remake of Murder, making her an overnight sensation. She went on to act in nearly 50 films across South Indian languages, including a memorable role opposite Prabhas in Bujjigadu. Known for her boldness and glamour, she remains a recognizable face in regional cinema.

Who is Adi Reddy?

Adi Reddy is a popular Telugu YouTuber and Bigg Boss commentator, known for candid reviews and reactions. A Bigg Boss 6 finalist, he built a strong digital presence, earning celebrity-level income and a loyal fanbase. Beyond YouTube, he has launched businesses, solidifying his reputation as an influential voice in Telugu social media space.

Sanjana PR’s Strong Statement warning Adi Reddy

Sanjana’s fans and PR team recently released an official press statement targeting Adi Reddy for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the actress and her family in a YouTube video. They accused him of crossing the line by dragging her husband, a respected doctor, into the controversy.

The statement described this as defamatory and unacceptable, stressing that families have no connection to the reality show and must be kept out of discussions. Furthermore, they argued that dismissing Sanjana’s supporters as “cheap PR” was unfair, given that her fan base is organic and genuine. They praised her journey inside the Bigg Boss house, highlighting her resilience, empathy, and integrity, and warned Adi Reddy never to malign her again. The team concluded with a clear message: if such actions continue, legal action would be pursued to safeguard her dignity and her family’s reputation.

Adi Reddy’s Response

Adi Reddy strongly denied making unwanted comments, pointing out that he had praised Sanjana’s performance on multiple occasions. He clarified that the remark causing controversy referred to postpartum withdrawal symptoms—something medically natural—which he mentioned since Sanjana herself revealed her husband is a doctor. He insisted this was not an attack but an observation tied to her gameplay.

Adi expressed shock that, in his seven years of reviewing Bigg Boss, no contestant’s PR had ever issued such a direct warning to a reviewer. He accused the team of overreacting and emphasized that just because Sanjana is wealthy, he does not fear her or her influence.

He further warned that if the PR team failed to retract their statement, he would pursue legal action himself. Despite the clash, Adi assured audiences he would remain unbiased in his reviews moving forward.

Audience Reaction

The controversy sparked divided opinions online. Some fans supported Sanjana’s PR team, saying family must remain off-limits in reviews. Others sided with Adi Reddy, calling the PR’s legal threats an overreaction. Many felt the issue could have been resolved with dialogue rather than escalating into a public feud.

-ZURAN (@CriticZuran)

