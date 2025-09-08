Bigg Boss Contestant’s Controversy: Asha Saini’s “Domestic Violence” Issue Full Coverage

Bigg Boss and controversies seem to go hand in hand, and Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is no exception. Over the years, the makers of the show have often chosen housemates linked to real-life controversies, ensuring drama even before the show begins. From Mumaith Khan’s Tollywood drug case (Season 1) to Shekhar Basha’s (Season 8) viral audio, the trend has continued. This season, Asha Saini has grabbed headlines for speaking openly about domestic violence in her life.

Asha Saini: From Flora to Big Screen Fame

Flora Saini made her acting debut in the 1999 Telugu film Prema Kosam. The producers changed her name to Asha Saini without her knowledge, reportedly based on astrology. While her debut failed at the box office, she bounced back with EVV Satyanarayana’s Chal Bagundi, which brought her recognition. In the 2000s, Asha became the “first choice” for second heroine roles in Telugu cinema, appearing alongside stars in films like Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvu Naku Nachav, and Prematho Raa. Her career spans close to 150 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, making her a familiar face to audiences across industries.

Domestic Violence and Abuse

At the age of 20, Flora Saini entered a relationship with Hindi film producer Gaurang Doshi. In interviews starting in 2018 during the MeToo movement, she revealed how this relationship, which seemed sweet initially, turned abusive. She recounted leaving her home to live with him at his insistence, believing in his early charm that even fooled her parents.

Things changed after she left her parents to join him. Gaurang Doshi reportedly took away her phone, restricted her contact with the outside world, forced her to quit acting, and subjected her to daily physical abuse, including violent attacks in private areas. Flora described one terrifying day when he threatened her life, saying, “I swear on my father, I am going to kill you tonight.” Drawing courage from her mother’s advice to “run, don’t think about money or clothes, just run,” she escaped and filed complaints about the domestic violence.

Who is Gaurang Doshi?

Gaurang Doshi is a Hindi film producer known for movies like Aankhen (starring Amitabh Bachchan) and Bawandar, which highlighted social issues affecting women. He is the son of well-known producer and financier Vinodrai Amarchand Doshi, who made films in the 1970s. The family production house, VR Pictures, is credited with blockbuster films like Nastik, Sachha Jhutha, Black Mail, Dil, Beta, and Raja. The irony of Gaurang’s career lies in producing socially relevant films like Bawandar while being accused of domestic abuse by Flora Saini.

Timeline and Public Revelation

The abuse happened in 2007, during the peak of Flora’s early career. After escaping, she struggled to regain stability and did not get significant breaks immediately. In 2018, during the MeToo movement, she opened up about her ordeal publicly. Following her success in Bollywood with Stree, she spoke more frequently about her traumatic experience. Now, in 2025, as she joins Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, her story is reaching a much wider audience.

We will have to wait and see what unfolds in her career and life!