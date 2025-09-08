x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Weekend Box-office: Six Releases and Two Hits

Published on September 8, 2025 by sankar

Weekend Box-office: Six Releases and Two Hits

Indian cinema witnessed six new releases on Friday including all the languages: Ghaati, Madharaasi, Little Hearts, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files: Right To Life and The Conjuring: Last Rites. Among these Little Hearts and The Conjuring: Last Rites had a decent weekend while other films fell flat. Here is the performance of the new releases along with the previous releases:

Ghaati: Anushka tested her luck after two years with Ghaati. The film was badly rejected and Ghaati failed to report minimum footfalls. Krish was criticized for his poor work. The film will end up as a massive disaster and it did not show any signs of improvement on Saturday and Sunday.

Madharaasi: Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran was a massive hit in Telugu states. His recent film Madharaasi directed by AR Murugadoss released on Friday and the film too was turned down by the Telugu audience. The film had a decent weekend in Tamil Nadu and remained low in all the other regions.

Little Hearts: Little Hearts is the winner of the weekend in the Telugu states. With new age content and promotions, the film opened with minimal screen count and it did have a great weekend considering the financials involved. Little Hearts witnessed huge growth and ran with packed houses across the Telugu states on Saturday and Sunday.

The Conjuring: Last Rites: Hollywood film The Conjuring: Last Rites opened on a grand note and it remained strong over the weekend though the word of mouth was not impressive. The Conjuring: Last Rites dominated the new Hindi releases in North India.

Baaghi 4: Baaghi 4 is one more disappointment from Tiger Shroff and his team. The film was turned down by the audience and it did not post good numbers over the weekend.

The Bengal Files: Right To Life: After the super success of ‘The Kashmir Files’, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directed The Bengal Files: Right To Life and the film was badly rejected. The film struggled to post minimal numbers and it is an outright disaster.

Kotha Lokah: Chapter 1: Malayalam superhit film Kotha Lokah: Chapter 1 performed well over the weekend despite several new releases. Kotha Lokah: Chapter 1 did well in the cities of the Telugu states and the film also contributed well in Malayalam.

Mahavatar Narasimha: Mahavatar Narasimha continued its theatrical run in the minimum screens. The film’s weekend contributed decent numbers even after several choices available for the audience.

Param Sundari: After a dull first week, Param Sundari did not show great signs of improvement in its second weekend. This Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is a disappointment.

