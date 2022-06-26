Budget heaped up for Balakrishna’s Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in a mass avatar in his next film directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film is rumored to be titled Jai Balayya and the shoot is kept on hold after Balakrishna is tested positive for coronavirus. As per the update we hear, the film’s budget is heaped up. Mythri Movie Makers are never bothered about the budget and they would love to spend lavishly on any project they make. Balakrishna’s film directed by Gopichand Malineni was planned on a good budget and it is now heaped up.

The working days of the action episodes have been increased. A portion of the film has to be shot in USA. The makers are working on the revised budget during this break. The theatrical deals will be locked after the release date would be announced. The non-theatrical rights of the film are sold out. Shruti Haasan is the heroine and Thaman scores the music. The film is expected to have a release this year. Balakrishna plays a dual role in Jai Balayya.