Bujji Meka: An Emotional Roller Coaster

Young Director Sahit Mothkhuri, best known for his work in Bandham Regad and Savaari is now bringing his unique storytelling style to the forefront once again with Pottel.

A rural backdrop film with Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles. The team has been carrying a significant buzz with their released promotional material and now come up with another song Bujji Meka.

A beautifully crafted song with a roller coaster of emotions in it. Kasarla Shyam terrifically describes the emotion with apt lyrics and the emotive vocals by Kaala Bhairava convey a myriad of emotions with every note making it another chartbuster song for Shekar Chandra and he deserves all the accolades.

Bankrolled by Nishank Reddy Kudithi and Suresh Kumar Sadige. The team is now eyeing for a perfect release date to bring this rural drama to the big screens.