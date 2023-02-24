CBI grills Avinash Reddy for second day in Viveka murder

The CBI officials on Friday questioned Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, for the second time on Friday. He was first questioned in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case on January 27.

The CBI questioned the Kadapa MP for four-and-a-half hours and did not allow him to bring his advocates into the questioning room. The MP said that the CBI did not record the process despite his requests.

The MP said that he had answered all the questions by the CBI. He wanted the CBI to investigate the crime and not to target the people. He said that the CBI did not tell him whether they would call him once again or not.

Avinash Reddy blamed the media for spreading false information targeting him in the case. He wanted the media to restrain from acting as judiciary in the newsrooms.

Meanwhile, the CBI is said to have set its focus on the involvement of the Kadapa MP in Vivekananda Reddy murder. The CBI got a clue that Vivekananda Reddy wanted the Kadapa MP seat from the YSR Congress and had mounted pressure on the family members for the same.

Avinash Reddy too had his eyes on the seat and in the process he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI said.

However, on Friday, YSR Congress general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy discounted the charges against Avinash Reddy and accused the TDP leaders of killing Vivekananda Reddy.

Sajjala alleged that Vivekananda Reddy was killed at the behest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. He wondered why the CBI is not looking into the role of B Tech Ravi, Adinarayana Reddy and Viveka’s son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy. Sajjala wanted the CBI to take the data of the mobiles of these three leaders to establish the facts behind Viveka’s murder.