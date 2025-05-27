x
Home > Politics

Chandrababu’s Powerful Speech at Mahanadu

Published on May 27, 2025 by swathy

Chandrababu’s Powerful Speech at Mahanadu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made it clear at the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Mahanadu event in Kadapa that the party’s foundation is built on the sacrifices of its workers. He credited their relentless efforts for TDP’s current authority and vowed to honor their struggles with due recognition. Declaring Kadapa’s Mahanadu as a historic milestone, he urged cadre to aim for a clean sweep in the next elections, building on their previous victory in 7 out of 10 assembly seats.

Chandrababu Naidu took a firm stand against corruption, asserting that no corrupt individual would be spared in Andhra Pradesh. He dismissed misconceptions that TDP ignores political malpractice, emphasizing that the government is duty-bound to hold wrongdoers accountable. Referring to the YSRCP’s alleged scams, he assured transparent investigations and promised justice, even if delayed. Citing the Obulapuram mining scam and he highlighted how TDP’s anti-graft stance has been validated in courts.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu proudly stated that TDP has produced leaders who now guide other political parties across India. He recalled how the party transformed marginalized communities from “beggars to rulers” and pioneered social justice in politics. Naidu noted that TDP’s policies often set trends for national discourse, adding that the 2025 Kadapa Mahanadu would script a new chapter in the party’s history. He also mentioned Nara Lokesh’s upcoming blueprint for governance reforms.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the “Super Six” promises and election manifesto, despite hurdles. Advocating for digital currency to curb black money, he called for abolishing high-denomination notes. Reaffirming farmer welfare as a priority, he stressed efficient leadership and inclusive governance, ensuring justice even for grassroots workers. “For Telugu pride to flourish, TDP must lead,” he declared, rallying the cadre for the road ahead.

