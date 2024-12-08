Filmmaking has turned out to be an expensive affair. The producers of Telugu cinema lost their control on the budgets and the making. The heroes and directors are demanding big money. The producers are forcefully spending a bomb on the personal expenses of the actors. Private Jet Charter has become a basic requirement of the top actors. For any promotional event of a film shoot, the stars are not ready to travel in regular domestic flights. They are preferring chartered flights and this is costing Rs 5 -10 lakhs per day including all the expenses and the charges.

The staff expenses of the actors and amount spent on the security and bouncers too is a huge burden for the producers. They are not in a situation to say no and the producers of Telugu cinema are spending lavishly for the special comforts of the lead actors. We have never seen actors like NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu opting out to travel on a regular flight for shoots or events. They are heading to Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport and are travelling on chartered jets. All these expenses have to be paid by the producer. On the whole, the complete expenses will be a bomb and will add a burden to the producer. The Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood.