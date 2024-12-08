USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is on a rampage mode at the North America box office in its first weekend. The film has already tore apart several existing records in just two days by creating a mass havoc in all territories of USA and Canada. After taking a tremendous opening with a stupendous haul from Wednesday premieres and an impressive performance on first day, the sequel literally made a killing at the box office on Friday and Saturday.

With Friday’s $ 1.5 Million gross, Pushpa 2 stormed past the $ 6 Million club to emerge as the seventh biggest grosser of all time in Tollywood. On Saturday, the Sukumar directional put on a sensational show in North America to earn close to $ 2 M as of this writing and take the overall total towards the elite $ 8 M club. This is the highest single day gross for a Telugu film after Baahubali 2 and RRR. While Baahubali 2 notched up $ 3.4 Million on first Saturday and $ 2.34 Million Sunday, RRR punched out $ 2.4 Million on first Saturday in North America.

Only Shah Rukh’s films Pathaan and Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal are the other Indian films to breach the $2 million mark on a single day so far in North America.

Pushpa 2 is now all set to emerge as the fourth highest grossing film of Tollywood by the end of Sunday. It is going to outperform the full run of Prabhas’ Salaar to take the fourth place behind Baahubali 2, Kalki and RRR. It is likely to gross more than $ 9 Million by the end of first weekend. As per trade analysts, Pushpa 2 has an uphill target in North America for break-even and need to continue the momentum to turn into a profitable venture.

Due to the glowing word of mouth and positive reviews from the premieres shows, the much hyped sequel is living to the expectations of trade circles as the overall gross already surpassed the 500 Crore mark worldwide.

North America Box Office :

Premieres : $3,343,283 (1026 Locs)

Day1 : $1,126,947 (719 Locs)

Day2 : $1,554,709 (807 Locs)

Day 3 : $ 2 Million and counting (776 Location)

Total Gross : $ 8 M ( actuals may vary)