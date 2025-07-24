x
Movie News

Chiranjeevi gets a taste of Ravipudi’s style

Published on July 24, 2025 by nymisha

Chiranjeevi gets a taste of Ravipudi’s style

Anil Ravipudi is one of the fewest directors with has an enviable track record in Tollywood. The stupendous success of his previous outing ‘Sankranti ki Vastunnam’ which broke numerous box office records earlier this year has put Ravipudi in a commanding position among the current generation of directors.

Besides scoring back-to-back hits, the biggest draw for Anil Ravipudi is his working style. Unlike his colleagues, Ravipudi has a unique knack of pulling off big-ticket films involving top tier actors in relatively quick number of days without any delays. He completes the shooting formalities in a jiffy and dedicates adequate time for post production activities and promotions.

Films with top league actors usually experience considerable delay. That is not the case with Anil Ravipudi’s films because even star heroes will need to hustle while working with him. Now, it is Megastar Chiranjeevi’s turn to have this rare experience.

Just like how Balakrishna and Venkatesh completed their films with Ravipudi in jet speed, Chiranjeevi is also facing the same situation now. The ongoing film of Chiranjeevi with Anil Ravipudi is progressing at a meteoric pace without any hitch. The team has just concluded the Kerala schedule and returned to Hyderabad.

This is the first time after his comeback to silver screen Chiranjeevi’s film is proceeding at such a top gear since its start. Ravipudi is planning to complete the entire filming by September and kick off massive promotions ahead of the film’s release for Sankranti. The director is planning to unveil the first look teaser on Chiru’s birthday next month.

Next Two top Producers Bailed out Hari Hara Veera Mallu Previous SIPB approves Rs 20,216 Cr investments for Vizag:
