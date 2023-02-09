Chiranjeevi’s appointment for Kalyan Krishna?

Kalyan Krishna Kurasala gave two big hits with ‘Rarandoi Veduka Chuddham’ starring Naga Chaitanya and ‘Soggade Chinninayana’ starring Nagarjuna. But the director’s very next film ‘Bagarraju’ (Soggade Chinnayana sequel) starring Nagarjuna has disappointed at the box office. Later there is no update from Kalyan.

The latest buzz is that Kalyan Krishna has taken an appointment with Chiranjeevi to tell him a story. Kalyan Krishna and Chiranjeevi families are close to each other. Kalyan Krishna’s brother KannaBabu (current Andhra Pradesh minister) was with Chiranjeevi when he launched Prajarajyam. With this family bond even though Chiru was busy shooting for ‘Bholaa Shankar’, yet going to allot time for Kalyan Krishna.