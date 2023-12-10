Coming TDP govt will invite pollution-free companies to provide jobs to youth, says Lokesh

Stating that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has not fulfilled the promises made to the SEZ farmers in Kakinada, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, said here on Sunday that the coming TDP government will only invite pollution-free companies to the State and will provide large-scale employment to the youth.

Before beginning his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Sunday, Lokesh had an interaction with the Kakinada SEZ farmers who complained that their lands for forcibly taken over for setting up the SEZ when Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the chief minister and the then government did not pay suitable compensation for them. However, the TDP government that succeeded paid Rs 2 lakh extra per acre as compensation, they told Lokesh.

During his pada yatra before becoming the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, also has promised them to provide jobs to them and also increase the compensation but he did not fulfill the promise after coming to power, they informed Lokesh. Now the fact is that the SEZ is not set up and the local YSRCP leaders are doing real estate business with these lands, they told Lokesh and made an appeal to him to resolve their problems once the TDP is back in power.

”Jagan is certainly eligible for Oscar award in uttering blatant lies and the TDP never makes promises that can not be fulfilled,” Lokesh said. The TDP is going to form the next government and immediately after that all their problems will be resolved on a warfooting basis. Observing that he is aware of the sacrifices made by the farmers for the setting up of the SEZ, Lokesh promised to lift all the cases filed by this Government against the farmers.

”The people are going to merge this Government in Bay of Bengal within three months and the coming TDP government will take the responsibility of providing employment to the children of farmers who have donated their lands for the SEZ,” Lokesh said.

The Ambedkar Welfare Association representatives from Srungavruksham village met Lokesh and in a memorandum submitted to him they made a request to him to provide jobs to the youth and also revive the fee reimbursement facility once the TDP is back in power. Also they wanted all the welfare schemes withdrawn by this Government be revived once the TDP forms the next government.

Expressing concern that there is no security for Dalits in the YSRCP Government, Lokesh said that the State is on top in South India in attacks on Dalits. ”I am promising you all that the TDP is going to form the next government and we are back in power we will revive all the 27 welfare schemes that are withdrawn now,” he added.

When Lokesh visited the agricultural lands at Ontimamidi village in Tuni Assembly segment that are hit by the Michaung cyclone, local tenant farmers said that unless compensation is paid for them they have no option but to commit suicide. Lokesh said that the matter will be taken to the notice of the Centre and immediately after the TDP is into power permanent measures will be taken to solve the problems of the tenant farmers.