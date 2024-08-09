Committee Kurrollu Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Committee Kurrollu is a small film backed by Niharika Kondiela. A bunch of youngsters worked for the film. The trailer caught everyone’s attention and Committee Kurrollu is releasing today without any competition. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Committee Kurrollu happens in the Konaseema village of Purushothampalle. A Jathara is held in the village in a grand manner for every 12 years. Sattayya (Kancherapalem Kishore) is the crucial person for this ritual and it has to be done through his hands. In an unexpected incident, Sattayya leaves the village and will remain unavailable. A bunch of youngsters take the responsibility to bring back Sattayya to continue the ritual that is important for their village. The rest of Committee Kurrollu is all about the role of Bujji (Saikumar) and the journey of the youngsters. Watch Committee Kurrollu to know about the complete story.

Analysis:

Two best friends can become rivals and this can happen because of our system. This is the theme of Committee Kurrollu. Tamil directors like PA Ranjith and Vetrimaaran have dealt with such subjects and narrated them in the most rustic manner. Debutant Vamsi has narrated Committee Kurrollu with the touch of Naa Autograph film, reminding about the memories of the youngsters in the film. The director established the Jathara episode that is related to the President elections in the village. They are well established and the story proceeds on Siva (Sandeep Saroj) and his flashback that happens in the 90s. Committee Kurrollu narrates about the lives of the youngsters when they are kids and about their beautiful days.

The film takes an unexpected turn which will shock the audience. The twist was not organic as the director did not prepare the audience. Reservations and caste issues are quite sensitive and they are complex topics to be told. The director handled these well and the real story of Committee Kurrollu starts before the climax. The first half happens on a lighter note leaving a lot of memories for everyone. The second half of the film takes a new turn completely as the youngsters will leave the village for 12 years. The conflict point doesn’t sound strong and the conflicts between the friends because of the reservation system was not told in a gripping manner.

Kancharapelm Kishore episode in the second half is quite emotional. The Jathara episode which had enough prominence in the first half was narrated in a simple manner and it doesn’t make any impact. The election episode post Jathara scenes is not needed and the story should have ended there. The last 20 minutes of Committee Kurrollu is forced on the audience who are waiting for the end cards. The speech of the President is quite routine. The second half of Committee Kurrollu fails to live up to the expectations.

Performances:

Except Prasad, all the lead actors are new faces as Committee Kurrollu. Registering their faces for their assigned roles is a huge task for the audience. Sandeep Saroj as Siva, Yashwanth as Surya, Eshwar as William, Trinadh Varma as Subbu are quite impressive in their roles. All the actors will be seen in two timelines in Committee Kurrollu. The variations shown in these timelines are quite impressive and the efforts are quite visible on screen. Radha as Madhuri, Tejaswi Rao as Jyothi, Tina Sravya as Sridevi are good to watch on screen. Sai Kumar gets a tailor made role in Committee Kurrollu. Kishore was good during the pre-climax portions.

Committee Kurrollu is technically sound and the cinematography work was quite good. The musical work of Anudeep Dev is quite impressive and the background score is engaging. The visuals and the locations matched the mood of Committee Kurrollu. The production values are grand and the dialogues are impressive. Debutant Vamsi has a great visual sense and he crafted some of the episodes well. The memories portion was well written.

Final Word:

Committee Kurrollu is a film that takes us to our childhood days, reminding us about our memories and it makes a decent one time watch.

