RT’s Mr Bachchan: Blend Of Romance, Comedy, Action

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to enthrall as Mr Bachchan. The trailer has only amplified the excitement, with the film set to hit theatres next week on August 15th, bolstered by high expectations from its promos.

Harish Shankar’s distinctive approach, blending serious themes with commercial elements, is evident in Mr Bachchan, promising a persuasive viewing experience. The trailer showcased his flair for one-liners and stylish taking.

Ravi Teja’s dynamic energy and strong screen presence are expected to be major highlights, complemented by his sizzling chemistry with Bhagyashri Borse, who plays a village belle.

With its blend of romance, comedy, and high-octane entertainment, and grand scale making of TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, Mr Bachchan is set to make a strong impact, promising a well-rounded and enjoyable cinematic journey.