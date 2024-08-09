x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

RT’s Mr Bachchan: Blend Of Romance, Comedy, Action

Published on August 9, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area
image
TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses
image
Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil’s Film

RT’s Mr Bachchan: Blend Of Romance, Comedy, Action

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to enthrall as Mr Bachchan. The trailer has only amplified the excitement, with the film set to hit theatres next week on August 15th, bolstered by high expectations from its promos.

Harish Shankar’s distinctive approach, blending serious themes with commercial elements, is evident in Mr Bachchan, promising a persuasive viewing experience. The trailer showcased his flair for one-liners and stylish taking.

Ravi Teja’s dynamic energy and strong screen presence are expected to be major highlights, complemented by his sizzling chemistry with Bhagyashri Borse, who plays a village belle.

With its blend of romance, comedy, and high-octane entertainment, and grand scale making of TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, Mr Bachchan is set to make a strong impact, promising a well-rounded and enjoyable cinematic journey.

Next Committee Kurrollu Movie Review Previous Naga Chaitanya brutally cuts ties with ex-wife Samantha
else

TRENDING

image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses

Latest

image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area
image
TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses
image
Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil’s Film

Most Read

image
AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts

Related Articles

Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal Payal Rajput Charmin Look Simran Choudhary Pretty Look Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit