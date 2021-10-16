Nandamuri Balakrishna is done with the shoot of Akhanda and the post-production work of the film is in the final stages. The film’s theatrical rights fetched massive prices and the deals are the highest in the career of Balakrishna. The buyers are informed that the film would hit the screens during Diwali. Top producer and distributor Dil Raju acquired the Nizam and Vizag rights for a price of Rs 19 crores. He is not happy with a Diwali release for the film and he wants the makers to wait till the ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh gets revised.

The makers are not ready to hold the film for a long time and are keen to release the movie at the earliest. Some of the buyers are forcing the producers to announce the official release date at the earliest. There are reports that December 3rd release date is considered for Akhanda. Clarity on the release date is expected by the end of this month. Boyapati Srinu is the director and Pragya Jaiswal, Poorna are the heroines. Miryala Ravindar Reddy produced Akhanda.