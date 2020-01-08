Darbar Movie Review

A R Murugadoss has unleashed his trademark climax

Few sentiment scenes involved Rajini and his daughter are completed

Train station fight is a bit over the top , but packed with vintage Rajini body language.

6:15 AM Sunil Shetty enters into India to take revenge. He is menacing !

Darbar First Half Report :

It’s all the way Rajini’s one man

show backed by A.R.Murugadoss’s racy screenplay. There is not much as story , but tightly packed plot and Rajini’s histrionics as mad cop work for fans. Anirudh’s back ground score is Good

5:50 AM Sunil Shetty gets introduced as a high profile don Hari Chopra . Interval !

5:40 AM Aditya arrests the drug dealer Ajay Malhotra , subsequent mind games are interesting

5:30 AM Rajinikanth , Nayanatara thread has some lighter moments.

5:20 AM Rajinikanth looks much younger , he is energetic as mad cop Aditya

Nivetha Thomas is his daughter. Nayanatara has been introduced.

5:10 AM Now movie is set to flashback 1.5 Years ago

Show is set to the initial days , when Aditya was deployed to Mumbai to take on drug lord Sunil Shetty

5:00 AM Title song ( Dhummu Dhooli / Chumma Kizhi ) has some Rajini’s vintage dance moves, other than that it is pretty normal song

4:55 AM: Movie opens with News paper clippings show Mumbai Commissioner Aaditya Arunachalam is on encounter spree !

4:50 AM Mumbai commissioner Aaditya (Rajinikanth ) has been introduced with a sword fight at a mafia den

4:40 AM: Movie opens as Mumbai cop Aaditya Arunasalam goes on encounter spree

Darbar is an upcoming 2020 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty