Deepika’s Exit: A Hot Topic in Bollywood Circles

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is left in shock after Vyjayanthi Movies broke the news that the actress would no longer be a part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. There are a lot of speculations about the demands of Deepika Padukone and her exit from the sequel of the prestigious film Kalki 2 has added fuel to the rumors that are going on. Hindi film industry relies on agencies which mediate between the actors and the producers. The demands are mostly met. But when it comes to the South, things are extremely different.

The demands of Deepika Padukone are clearly known to the producers. Ashwini Dutt’s daughters Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt handle most of the production responsibilities and they have produced many impressive films in the recent years. They have never compromised on the quality or the production. Nag Ashwin is a man who earned respect through all his films. Vyjayanthi Films has been disciplined and is one of the leading production houses for years in Tollywood. Deepika Padukone removed from the Kalki sequel has been the most discussed topic across the Bollywood circles today. Everyone is waiting for the statement of the actress and it is expected before the weekend.