x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR

Published on June 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR
image
Exclusive: Mythri adopts a New Working Plan
image
Tourist Family Director meets Nani: What’s Cooking?
image
Young Comedian to turn Director
image
Gaddar Awards: Tollywood Top Stars to Attend

Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR

Young Tiger NTR is busy with Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and the shoot commenced recently. NTR will be focused on the film till the end of this year and the major shoot of the film will be concluded. The film is announced for June 2026 release. NTR will have War 2 lined up for release this year and Tarak has to allocate dates for the nationwide promotions of the film. NTR has given his nod for Devara 2 but he recently signed films with Trivikram Srinivas and Nelson Dilipkumar.

Nandamuri fans are worried about when NTR will take up Devara 2. Koratala Siva has completed the bound script of Devara 2 recently. The team will now have to wait for the arrival of Tarak. As Kalyanram’s NTR Arts is co-producing Devara 2, there would not be much delay and the film would be a top priority for NTR. The team will make an official announcement about the shooting schedules soon.Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan will reprise their roles. Anirudh will score the music and Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers.

Previous Exclusive: Mythri adopts a New Working Plan
else

TRENDING

image
Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR
image
Exclusive: Mythri adopts a New Working Plan
image
Tourist Family Director meets Nani: What’s Cooking?

Latest

image
Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR
image
Exclusive: Mythri adopts a New Working Plan
image
Tourist Family Director meets Nani: What’s Cooking?
image
Young Comedian to turn Director
image
Gaddar Awards: Tollywood Top Stars to Attend

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai

Related Articles

Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images