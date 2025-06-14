Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR

Young Tiger NTR is busy with Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and the shoot commenced recently. NTR will be focused on the film till the end of this year and the major shoot of the film will be concluded. The film is announced for June 2026 release. NTR will have War 2 lined up for release this year and Tarak has to allocate dates for the nationwide promotions of the film. NTR has given his nod for Devara 2 but he recently signed films with Trivikram Srinivas and Nelson Dilipkumar.

Nandamuri fans are worried about when NTR will take up Devara 2. Koratala Siva has completed the bound script of Devara 2 recently. The team will now have to wait for the arrival of Tarak. As Kalyanram’s NTR Arts is co-producing Devara 2, there would not be much delay and the film would be a top priority for NTR. The team will make an official announcement about the shooting schedules soon.Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan will reprise their roles. Anirudh will score the music and Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers.