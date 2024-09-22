Devara : Anirudh hints at a potential blockbuster

In just five days, the ‘Devara’ juggernaut led by Man of Masses ‘NTR’ will hit the box office. Though the theatrical trailer received a mixed response, the release trailer compensated everything and created a strong impact on the film. The stage is now set for a sensational opening in all territories. The advance bookings are likely to gain more momentum in the next few days due to the massive buzz in the audience.

Meanwhile, the first feedback on the film has come from none other than music composer Anirudh Ravichander. NTR fans are over the moon with Anirudh’s post on X. On Sunday afternoon, he posted “#Devara 🏆🏆🏆👏👏👏💥💥💥” , hinting at a potential blockbuster like he did earlier to films like Leo, Jailer and Vikram. All these films emerged as super hits at the box office. So, fans are expecting a similar result with Devara. His songs already turned out to instant chartbusters and his background score will be vital for the film.

Devara is a very important film for both NTR and Koratala Siva. There is a second part for this film. So, the first part should meet the expectations to make sure that moviegoers hanker for the next one. This is the first solo film for NTR after RRR. He will need to deliver a big hit to consolidate his pan-India market. Also, Koratala Siva is coming off from a huge debacle with Acharya and he needs to make a strong comeback to reinstate his fame.

Starring NTR in dual roles, Devara has Saif Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor in significant roles. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts jointly produced the film.