Megastar into The Guinness World Records

Megastar Chiranjeevi adds one more feather to his cap and he is now into The Guinness World Records. He has been recognized as the ‘Most Prolific Film Star in the Indian Film Industry’. Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan presented the title to Megastar on the stage. Megastar has been suffering with Chikungunya and Aamir Khan, Sai Dharam Tej helped him to get on to the stage. Megastar Chiranjeevi has performed 24000 dance moves in 537 songs in a total of 156 films in over four decades.

Tollywood bigwigs like K Raghavendra Rao, Allu Aravind, C Ashwini Dutt, Shyam Prasad Reddy, KS Rama Rao, Tammareddy Bharadwaj, Gemini Kiran, Y Ravi, UV Vikram and others were present for the felicitation. Mega heroes like Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Varun Tej and others were present for the event. This is a proud moment for Telugu cinema. He made his debut into Telugu films on September 22nd in 1978 and he has made it to The Guinness World Records after 46 years. On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s next film is Vishwambara and the film is slated for January 10th, 2025 release.