Devara Premiere at Beyond Fest in Hollywood

Man of Masses NTR, is currently busy with “Devara,” directed by Koratala Siva. Anticipation is high as fans look forward to this action-packed drama hitting the big screen. The film has already generated significant excitement with chartbuster songs and teaser. Thanks to its high-energy promotional campaign, the film’s buzz has escalated significantly, generating immense expectations in audience.

NTR’s commanding screen presence and exceptional performances have made this film one of the year’s most anticipated releases. Following chartbuster songs, recently the makers unveiled the film’s epic trailer at a grand launch event in Mumbai. The trailer for “Devara Part 1” has captured massive attention across the globe, racking up millions of views on YouTube in various languages.

The film’s premiere at Beyond Fest on September 26th at 6:30 PM PST will take place at the iconic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. This prestigious venue, renowned for its rich cinematic history, will host the red carpet event, marking a significant milestone as “Devara” becomes the first Indian film to be premiered there.

The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with numerous Hollywood celebrities expected to attend. The presence of these high-profile figures, alongside the Devara team, is anticipated to further amplify the film’s visibility on the global stage. This spotlight on such a renowned platform could significantly enhance the film’s reach and reception.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Ajay, Getup Srinu, and other ensemble cast members. The action-packed saga, planned as a two-part film, will debut with “Devara: Part 1” on September 27th. Presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, “Devara” is set to make a major impact.