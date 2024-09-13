When will Pawan Kalyan return back to the Sets?

After winning big in AP politics, Pawan Kalyan has changed his plans for movies. The actor-turned-politician decided to stay active in AP politics and pushed all his film commitments for the time being. He had a meeting with the producers of OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh and he promised to start shooting from September. But the recent floods and rains pushed his plans again. The actor asked his producers to wait for some more time and there would be no film shoots for Pawan Kalyan in the month of September.

If all goes well, Pawan will allocate dates for OG in October and he will complete the shoot of the film. OG is expected to hit the screens on March 27th, 2025. Harish Shankar wanted more time to work on the script of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the shoot of the film may resume in November. Pawan Kalyan will also resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu this year. For now, his shooting plans are delayed.