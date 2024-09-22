Devara Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Record for Jr.NTR

Devara Worldwide Pre-Release Business
Devara is gearing up for a grand release on 27th September, this coming Friday. The film’s theatrical rights are valued at 215 Cr (excluding GST, including P&P costs). The film has a huge buzz and is expected to open to solid numbers. This is the highest-ever business for Jr.NTR. The film has been granted a hike in A.P. and is expected to get the same in Telangana. Overseas Pre-sales for the film are very strong, with pre-sales of $2.5 Mn.
Below are area-wise numbers (Excluding GST)
|Area
|Pre Release Business
|Nizam
|42 Cr
|Ceeded
|23 Cr
|Andhra
|50 Cr
|Total
|115 Cr
|KA
|16 Cr
|TNK
|9 Cr
|ROI
|45 Cr Advance
|Overseas
|30 Cr
|Worldwide Rights
|215 Cr