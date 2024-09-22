Devara Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Record for Jr.NTR

Nethra
Devara Worldwide Pre-Release Business
Devara is gearing up for a grand release on 27th September, this coming Friday. The film’s theatrical rights are valued at 215 Cr (excluding GST, including P&P costs). The film has a huge buzz and is expected to open to solid numbers. This is the highest-ever business for Jr.NTR. The film has been granted a hike in A.P. and is expected to get the same in Telangana. Overseas Pre-sales for the film are very strong, with pre-sales of $2.5 Mn.

Below are area-wise numbers (Excluding GST)

AreaPre Release Business
Nizam 42 Cr
Ceeded 23 Cr
Andhra 50 Cr
Total 115 Cr
KA 16 Cr
TNK 9 Cr
ROI 45 Cr Advance
Overseas 30 Cr
Worldwide Rights 215 Cr

