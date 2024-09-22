Allu Arjun’s fans targeting Pawan Kalyan now

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun was in the thick of a controversy after he openly extended support to his close friend and YSRCP leader Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy who contested from Nandyal in the recent assembly elections. Janasena supporters didn’t accept the way Bunny went all the way to Nandyal and appealed to vote for his friend because of the fact that Pawan Kalyan has been fighting against YSRCP all these years.

Both Mega family fans and Janasena followers have been attacking Bunny from the past few months over this issue. Even a couple of Jansena MLAs also warned Allu Arjun openly for his controversial statements. The led to a huge animosity between Allu Arjun and Mega family fans.

The recent political developments in Andhra Pradesh seem to have given an opportunity for Allu Arjun’s fans to take revenge on Pawan Kalyan in a similar vein how the latter’s fans attacked their star for his decision to support a close friend irrespective of party affiliations.

In the last few days, several issues like complaints on choreographer Jani Master, Tirupati prasadam controversy, Vijayawada floods, Hidden Cameras fiasco etc made headlines in Andhra Pradesh. Bunny’s fans started a retaliation on Pawan Kalyan over his silence on sensitive issues by targeting him in several ways. They are spreading videos from Pawan Kalyan’s past speeches and questioning his double standards on these issues.

They are also criticising Pawan Kalyan’s ideologies and attacking him over his personal decisions. As the YSRCP followers are furious with Pawan Kalyan after seeing the damage he did to Jagan with his coalition with Chandrababu Naidu, Allu Arjun’s fans have now joined them to hit out at him for every incident.

Allu Arjun fans are deeply upset with the way their actor was targeted unfairly just for extending a formal support to his friend. They launched a massive counterattack on the Deputy CM through social media.