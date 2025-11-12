x
Home > Movie News

Dharmendra Discharged: In Recovery Mode

Published on November 12, 2025 by nymisha

Dharmendra Discharged: In Recovery Mode

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been hospitalized and there are a lot of rumors about his health from the past couple of days. His family members said yesterday that Dharmendra is recovering well. The 89-year-old actor has been discharged today from the hospital and he will be treated at his residence for further recovery. The entire family members of Dharmendra have rushed to Breach Candy Hospital and they have accompanied him for the past two days.

The hospital authorities have confirmed that Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital today. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy,” posted Dharmendra’s daughter Eesha Deol yesterday. Dharmendra’s wife and veteran actress Hema Malini also condemned the rumors. She posted “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,”.

Dharmendra has been suffering with respiratory problems and he was admitted to hospital. Some of the top Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others paid their visit to Dharmendra in the hospital.

