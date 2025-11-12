x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Chiru-Charan’s Mega Comeback, Fans On Cloud Nine

Published on November 12, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes
image
Video: Kaantha Team Exclusive Interview
image
Mohan Babu picks up Two Crazy Films
image
Chiru-Charan’s Mega Comeback, Fans On Cloud Nine
image
Dharmendra Discharged: In Recovery Mode

Chiru-Charan’s Mega Comeback, Fans On Cloud Nine

Mega fans had been disappointed for quite some time following the underwhelming results of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar and Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Adding to their woes, the Mega camp hadn’t seen a true musical hit in recent years.

However, that dry spell seems to have ended in spectacular fashion. Fans are now on cloud nine as the first singles from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Ram Charan’s Peddi have set the internet ablaze with their phenomenal response.

Meesala Pilla from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi has turned out to be a blockbuster beginning to the film’s musical journey. The energetic composition by Bheems Ceciroleo, combined with Chiranjeevi’s effortless dances, has shattered multiple records and continues to dominate music charts nationwide. After a long time, a Mega hero’s song has become a viral trend, inspiring countless reels and shorts as fans recreate Chiranjeevi’s stylish dance moves.

Meanwhile, Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan’s Peddi has become the latest global sensation. Director Buchi Babu Sana, known for his keen musical sense, has struck gold once again with this soulful and celebratory track composed by AR Rahman. The song beautifully captures the protagonist’s joyous expression of love and has resonated with listeners across demographics.

The catchy hook step, along with the dynamic front-foot cricket shot, has gone viral on social media, making Chikiri Chikiri not just a national but a worldwide trend.

With both songs dominating charts and social media platforms alike, Mega fans are on cloud nine and finally have a reason to celebrate again. The Mega legacy is back in rhythm, and expectations for both films are now sky-high.

Next Mohan Babu picks up Two Crazy Films Previous Dharmendra Discharged: In Recovery Mode
else

TRENDING

image
Mohan Babu picks up Two Crazy Films
image
Chiru-Charan’s Mega Comeback, Fans On Cloud Nine
image
Dharmendra Discharged: In Recovery Mode

Latest

image
AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes
image
Video: Kaantha Team Exclusive Interview
image
Mohan Babu picks up Two Crazy Films
image
Chiru-Charan’s Mega Comeback, Fans On Cloud Nine
image
Dharmendra Discharged: In Recovery Mode

Most Read

image
AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes
image
Why Did Konda Surekha Apologise Only to Nagarjuna?
image
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Exit Polls Predict a Clear NDA Surge

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts