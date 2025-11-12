Chiru-Charan’s Mega Comeback, Fans On Cloud Nine

Mega fans had been disappointed for quite some time following the underwhelming results of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar and Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Adding to their woes, the Mega camp hadn’t seen a true musical hit in recent years.

However, that dry spell seems to have ended in spectacular fashion. Fans are now on cloud nine as the first singles from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Ram Charan’s Peddi have set the internet ablaze with their phenomenal response.

Meesala Pilla from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi has turned out to be a blockbuster beginning to the film’s musical journey. The energetic composition by Bheems Ceciroleo, combined with Chiranjeevi’s effortless dances, has shattered multiple records and continues to dominate music charts nationwide. After a long time, a Mega hero’s song has become a viral trend, inspiring countless reels and shorts as fans recreate Chiranjeevi’s stylish dance moves.

Meanwhile, Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan’s Peddi has become the latest global sensation. Director Buchi Babu Sana, known for his keen musical sense, has struck gold once again with this soulful and celebratory track composed by AR Rahman. The song beautifully captures the protagonist’s joyous expression of love and has resonated with listeners across demographics.

The catchy hook step, along with the dynamic front-foot cricket shot, has gone viral on social media, making Chikiri Chikiri not just a national but a worldwide trend.

With both songs dominating charts and social media platforms alike, Mega fans are on cloud nine and finally have a reason to celebrate again. The Mega legacy is back in rhythm, and expectations for both films are now sky-high.