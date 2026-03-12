x
Dhurandhar 2 Wave is Bigger than Predicted

Published on March 12, 2026 by nymisha

Dhurandhar 2 Wave is Bigger than Predicted

After the grand success of Dhurandhar, the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is heading for a grand release on March 19th. The film will release with early paid premieres on the evening of March 18th and the advance sales are opened after the trailer was released. The advance sales for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are exceptional and they are humongous. They are bigger than expected and Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to smash several day one records of some of the biggest Bollywood films with the premiere sales alone.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is creating havoc with the advance sales in North America and other international territories. Trade analysts say that the openings of the film will be much bigger than the expectations and the film will perform way ahead. It is a long weekend and a positive talk will help Dhurandhar: The Revenge to do wonders at the box-office. The only barrier for the film is the excessive runtime and the multiplexes have to struggle to screen four shows per day. The film’s runtime is 3 hours and 55 minutes.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. This time, the film releases in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages along with Hindi.

