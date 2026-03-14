Dhurandhar 3: Forceful or Planned?

Dhurandhar happens to be a milestone in Indian cinema and the film surpassed the lifetime numbers of several Indian blockbusters. The second part titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set for release on March 19th. The advance sales are extraordinary in all the languages and territories. Bollywood media speculates that Jio Studios, the producers of Dhurandhar, have urged the film’s director Aditya Dhar to come up with a third part of the film and make it into a franchise.

Jio Studios was initially hesitant on the film but they joined the project. Dhurandhar earned big revenue and Jio Studios is mounting pressure on Aditya Dhar for the third part. A post-credit scene on the third installment is added for now, says the rumors. But the biggest question is if Aditya Dhar has the idea for the third part ready or if he wants to just bow down to the pressure of Jio Studios. Aditya Dhar is not a filmmaker who compromises on the script and quality. We have to wait till March 18th premiere shows to know if there is a big plan for the third part of Dhurandhar.