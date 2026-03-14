x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar 3: Forceful or Planned?

Published on March 14, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Dhurandhar 3: Forceful or Planned?
image
Pawan’s UBS Trailer: Blockbuster Spectacle
image
Varanasi Business Deals yet to be Closed
image
No OTP, No LPG Cylinder: AP Govt Issues Strict Rule Amid Supply Concerns
image
Vijay’s TVK Rejects Alliance With NDA, Calls Speculation ‘Rumours’

Dhurandhar 3: Forceful or Planned?

Dhurandhar happens to be a milestone in Indian cinema and the film surpassed the lifetime numbers of several Indian blockbusters. The second part titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set for release on March 19th. The advance sales are extraordinary in all the languages and territories. Bollywood media speculates that Jio Studios, the producers of Dhurandhar, have urged the film’s director Aditya Dhar to come up with a third part of the film and make it into a franchise.

Jio Studios was initially hesitant on the film but they joined the project. Dhurandhar earned big revenue and Jio Studios is mounting pressure on Aditya Dhar for the third part. A post-credit scene on the third installment is added for now, says the rumors. But the biggest question is if Aditya Dhar has the idea for the third part ready or if he wants to just bow down to the pressure of Jio Studios. Aditya Dhar is not a filmmaker who compromises on the script and quality. We have to wait till March 18th premiere shows to know if there is a big plan for the third part of Dhurandhar.

Previous Pawan’s UBS Trailer: Blockbuster Spectacle
else

TRENDING

image
Dhurandhar 3: Forceful or Planned?
image
Pawan’s UBS Trailer: Blockbuster Spectacle
image
Varanasi Business Deals yet to be Closed

Latest

image
Dhurandhar 3: Forceful or Planned?
image
Pawan’s UBS Trailer: Blockbuster Spectacle
image
Varanasi Business Deals yet to be Closed
image
No OTP, No LPG Cylinder: AP Govt Issues Strict Rule Amid Supply Concerns
image
Vijay’s TVK Rejects Alliance With NDA, Calls Speculation ‘Rumours’

Most Read

image
No OTP, No LPG Cylinder: AP Govt Issues Strict Rule Amid Supply Concerns
image
Vijay’s TVK Rejects Alliance With NDA, Calls Speculation ‘Rumours’
image
Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Jana Sena Foundation Day with Tribal Communities in Alluri District

Related Articles

Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree