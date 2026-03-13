Did Allu Arjun replace Ranveer Singh?

Icon Star Allu Arjun has been discussing a script with Malayalam actor and director Basil Joseph from sometime. Though the official announcement was not made, the film is in the upcoming lineup of Allu Arjun. As per the latest speculations, Basil has first narrated the script to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The film is a superhero film that is in the lines of Shaktimaan. Due to the creative differences, Basil has parted ways with Ranveer Singh and he met Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun is one actor who has potential to perform the role and the budgets are not a constraint after the pan-Indian image that Bunny attained. Geetha Arts is expected to produce this prestigious project and the pre-production work is currently happening. Allu Arjun is shooting for Atlee’s film and he has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film lined up. Allu Arjun and Basil’s film may happen next year.