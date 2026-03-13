All about Dolby Cinema in Allu Cinemas

To offer the best viewing experience for the patrons, Allu Aravind and his family came up with a Dolby Cinema screen in Allu Cinemas. The four-screen multiplex has a Dolby screen in one of them. Dolby Cinema offers a premium theatre experience combining advanced Dolby Vision dual-laser projection (high-contrast, vibrant HDR) with Dolby Atmos sound (360-degree, object-based surround). Only Dolby Cinema has both the quality of the Dolby Vision dual 4K laser projection system, that maximizes brightness, clarity, and detail, together with the lifelike sound of studio grade Dolby Atmos and the inspiring Dolby Cinema design, to deliver remarkable, true-to-life experience for any seat in the theatre.

As of today, Allu Cinemas has the third Dolby Cinema in the country after Bengaluru (AMB Cinemas) and Pune (City Pride). Allu Cinemas is the first theatre to have a Dolby Screen in Hyderabad. This is also the biggest Dolby Screen in Asia for now. The 75-foot Dolby Screen in Allu Cinemas will open for the audience from March 18th evening with the special premieres of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Allu Cinemas was inaugurated yesterday by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The first Dolby Screen was launched in City Pride in Pune after which it was equipped in AMB Cinemas, Bengaluru.