x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

‘Divyang Shakti’ Launched: Free APSRTC Travel for Disabled in Andhra Pradesh

Published on March 18, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review
image
Sharwa’s Biker Trailer To Ride High With UBS & Dhurandhar 2
image
Sharmila vs Jagan: Explosive Claims
image
Titalk Varma’s Mega Bond, Visits Charan’s Peddi Set
image
UBS Release: Big Day for Many

‘Divyang Shakti’ Launched: Free APSRTC Travel for Disabled in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a new welfare initiative aimed at improving mobility for persons with disabilities. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘Divyang Shakti’ scheme, extending free bus travel to eligible beneficiaries across the state.

The scheme was formally inaugurated at the Mangalagiri bus stand. The Chief Minister was joined by Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The leaders also travelled in a bus along the Mangalagiri route and interacted with passengers. They engaged with persons with disabilities and listened to their concerns during the journey.

Under this initiative, free travel will be available in APSRTC services, including city ordinary, metro express, Palle Velugu, ultra Palle Velugu and express buses. The scheme covers individuals with more than 40 per cent disability across 21 categories. It also extends benefits to their attendants, ensuring better accessibility and support.

The government estimates that around 12.76 lakh beneficiaries will gain from this scheme. An annual budget of Rs 207 crore has been allocated for its implementation. This move follows the earlier ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, which provides free bus travel for women. Officials say the objective is to make public transport more inclusive and accessible. The scheme is expected to reduce travel costs and improve daily mobility for thousands of families.

Next Theatrical Performance: The Ultimate Saviour of Cinema Previous Ken Karunaas’ Youth Trailer: Entertainment Blast with Youthful vibe
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwa’s Biker Trailer To Ride High With UBS & Dhurandhar 2
image
Titalk Varma’s Mega Bond, Visits Charan’s Peddi Set
image
UBS Release: Big Day for Many

Latest

image
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review
image
Sharwa’s Biker Trailer To Ride High With UBS & Dhurandhar 2
image
Sharmila vs Jagan: Explosive Claims
image
Titalk Varma’s Mega Bond, Visits Charan’s Peddi Set
image
UBS Release: Big Day for Many

Most Read

image
Sharmila vs Jagan: Explosive Claims
image
‘Divyang Shakti’ Launched: Free APSRTC Travel for Disabled in Andhra Pradesh
image
Illegal Sand Mining Along Polavaram Canal Sparks Farmer Outrage

Related Articles

Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood