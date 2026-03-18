‘Divyang Shakti’ Launched: Free APSRTC Travel for Disabled in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a new welfare initiative aimed at improving mobility for persons with disabilities. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘Divyang Shakti’ scheme, extending free bus travel to eligible beneficiaries across the state.

The scheme was formally inaugurated at the Mangalagiri bus stand. The Chief Minister was joined by Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The leaders also travelled in a bus along the Mangalagiri route and interacted with passengers. They engaged with persons with disabilities and listened to their concerns during the journey.

Under this initiative, free travel will be available in APSRTC services, including city ordinary, metro express, Palle Velugu, ultra Palle Velugu and express buses. The scheme covers individuals with more than 40 per cent disability across 21 categories. It also extends benefits to their attendants, ensuring better accessibility and support.

The government estimates that around 12.76 lakh beneficiaries will gain from this scheme. An annual budget of Rs 207 crore has been allocated for its implementation. This move follows the earlier ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, which provides free bus travel for women. Officials say the objective is to make public transport more inclusive and accessible. The scheme is expected to reduce travel costs and improve daily mobility for thousands of families.