Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films on Sexual Harassment Allegations

A serious controversy has emerged involving Dulquer Salmaan’s production company, Wayfarer Films, following allegations of sexual harassment against an associate director, Dhinil Babu. A woman came forward claiming that Babu used the name of Wayfarer Films to lure her with the promise of a movie role, after which he allegedly attempted to sexually harass her. She has provided a voice recording to the authorities as evidence, and the Ernakulam South police have registered a case against him and are actively investigating the matter.

Wayfarer Films has moved swiftly to distance itself from the incident. The company filed a formal complaint against Dhinil Babu, asserting that he has no connection with their organization and that he misused their name to commit the alleged offense. The production house also issued a public warning, clarifying that all official casting calls are announced only through their verified social media channels. They urged aspiring actors and the general public to remain cautious of fake casting calls and emphasized that the company has no association with Babu.

The woman stated that Babu invited her under the pretence of discussing a role in an upcoming Wayfarer film and asked her to meet near their office building, where the alleged harassment took place. The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are reviewing the evidence to ensure accountability.