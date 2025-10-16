Vijay Deverakonda and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?

The latest buzz making rounds across the Tollywood circles is that talented director Vikram Kumar has narrated a script to Vijay Deverakonda and got his formal nod. The final decision will be taken soon and Vikram Kumar is working on the draft. UV Creations is on board to bankroll this project and an official announcement will be made soon. Earlier to this, UV Creations had lined up a film with Nithiin and it was planned to be directed by Vikram Kumar.

After Nithiin delivered two duds like Robinhood and Thammudu, the makers shelved the project. Now, the same production house has lined up the combo of Vijay Deverakonda and Vikram Kumar. It is unclear if Vikram Kumar has narrated the same script to Vijay Deverakonda or if he pitched a fresh idea. Vijay Deverakonda has two films in shooting mode: A periodic drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan and a rural drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. Both these films will release next year.