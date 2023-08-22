Emotional Outpour of Station Ghanpur MLA Rajaiah

The Station Ghanpur constituency witnessed a heartfelt scene as MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah was left disheartened due to not securing the ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. Former minister Kadiam Srihari has been chosen as the BRS candidate for this seat, leaving Rajaiah, who had invested significant effort and resources, visibly moved. In his dismay, Rajaiah burst into tears in front of his followers.

Overwhelmed by feelings, Rajaiah shed tears while addressing supporters today. He expressed his commitment to leader KCR’s vision and appealed for unity among party members, emphasizing the significance of maintaining harmony. He assured that despite the setback, he will continue to advocate for government welfare initiatives and development projects for the people. While acknowledging that he did not receive the BRS ticket, Rajaiah’s wife, Fatima Mary, expressed optimism in CM KCR and Minister KTR’s sense of justice. She highlighted their transition from Congress to BRS for the sake of Telangana and expressed dedication to BRS and their endeavor to secure Kadiam Srihari’s victory as an MLA. Mary conveyed a reassuring message, urging supporters not to be concerned about the turn of events.

Critics point to Rajaiah’s own missteps as the cause of his current predicament. Just a few months ago, Kursapalli Navya, the Janakipuram village sarpanch of the BRS party, accused Station Ghanpur MLA and former deputy chief minister Tatikonda Rajaiah of sexual harassment and mental distress. Allegations also emerged that he obstructed developmental projects in her village, rapidly spreading through social media. This incident is not isolated; Rajaiah has faced similar accusations before, leaving observers skeptical. His tarnished reputation resulted from repeated allegations, eroding public trust.

However, Rajaiah’s latest statements quashed speculations about shifting allegiances to Congress or BSP- instead, he appears to have his sights set on the 2024 MP elections. As his political journey unfolds, the future remains uncertain.