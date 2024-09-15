Epic Clash of 2025: Rajinikanth Vs Vijay

Ilayathalapathy Vijay announced his political entry and his 69th film will be the last one for now. The film’s official announcement was made yesterday and it will be directed by H Vinoth. The shoot starts soon and KVN Productions are the producers. This untitled film is announced for October 2025 release. It is heard that the film is a social drama packed with action. Vijay is in plans to complete the shoot before summer and he would focus on Tamil politics. Superstar Rajinikanth too will commence the shoot of his next film Jailer 2 soon. Nelson will direct the film and the scriptwork of the project is completed. Nelson and his team are waiting for the arrival of Rajinikanth.

It is heard that Jailer 2 will release in October during the Dasara holiday season. This is the first time Rajinikanth and Vijay are heading for a clash. It is unclear for now but the happenings say that the films will have a clash at the box-office. Sun Pictures are the producers of Jailer 2 and the film is high on expectations. Vijay’s last film and Jailer 2 will be the most awaited Tamil films for 2025.