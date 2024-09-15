SIIMA Awards 2024 complete Winners List

The grand SIIMA Awards 2024 event for South Indian cinema took place in a grand manner last night in Dubai. Nani bagged the Best Actor award while Keerthy Suresh is named as the Best Actress. Dasara bagged 4 awards while Nani’s other release Hi Nanna bagged 5 awards. Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari is named as the Best Film in SIIMA Awards 2024. Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara)

Best Feature Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Music Composer: Hesham Abdul Wahab (Kushi and Hi Nanna)

Best Cinematographer: Bhuvan Gowda (Salaar)

Best Singer: Ram Miryala (Balagam)

Best Supporting Actor: Deekshit Shetty (Dasara)

Best Supporting Actress: Baby Kiara (Hi Nanna)

Best Comedian: Vishnu (MAD)

Best Debutant Actor: Sangeeth Shoban (MAD)

Best Debutant Actress: Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Debutant Director: Shouryuv (Hi Nanna)

Best Debutant Production: Wyra Entertainment (Hi Nanna)

Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (Baby)

Best Actress (Critics): Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)

Best Director (Critics): Sai Razesh (Baby)