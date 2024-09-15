Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Weekend: Shocks and Surprises

The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 kicked off with a rap performance, reminiscent of last week’s opening. As we look back at the previous week’s events, the controversy surrounding food continues to simmer in the house.

Abhay’s influence on Manikanta regarding Vishnu’s attitude became a talking point, while Vishnu expressed disappointment with Manikanta for giving the stolen spices to Yashmi. The housemates engaged in a quiz task featuring Country Delight Pure Milk, with questions comparing to Chiranjeevi. Team Chiru emerged victorious over Team Atamaram in this challenge.

Host Nagarjuna began by thanking viewers as Bigg Boss Telugu 8 surpassed 6 billion viewing minutes. He then proceeded with his report on the clan chiefs.

Evaluating Yashmi’s clan:

Yashmi praised Abhay’s gameplay and commended Pridhvi’s sportive spirit, though warning him about his language. She criticized Prerana for confused Sanchalak decisions and reprimanded Soniya for lack of participation and comments about Vishnu. In a touching moment, Nagarjuna revealed that Shekar’s wife had delivered a baby boy. Yashmi concluded by awarding Nabeel a green badge from the opposing clan.

Moving to Nainika’s clan:

Nainika applauded Nabeel and Vishnu for their performances while critiquing Adhitya for his Minute Maid task performance. Seetha received praise for her game plan, and Nainika awarded Manikanta a green badge for his competitive spirit.

Nikhil’s clan, despite being small, earned Nagarjuna’s commendation for their sportive spirit. Nikhil highlighted Mani’s improvement and awarded Seetha a green badge for her performance.

The episode took a shocking turn when Nagarjuna dissolved Yashmi and Nainika’s clans, citing their failure as chiefs. However, Nikhil’s clan remained intact. In another twist, Abhay became the new clan chief with the support of his fellow housemates. The episode concluded with Nikhil and Nainika being saved from nominations.

