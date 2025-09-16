Exclusive: Nani’s Periodic Drama on Cards

Natural Star Nani is sweating out for The Paradise, a high voltage action drama that is directed by Srikanth Odela. The film releases in March next year and the shoot completes early next year. Soon after this, Nani will be seen in a stylish action drama to be directed by Sujeeth. The film is planned on a record budget and the film will have its release during the end of 2026. Nani is committed to work with Hi Nanna fame Shouryuv and the film is on track.

Shouryuv has impressed Nani with a periodic drama and Nani gave his nod. The film will also be packed with action and is planned on a big-budget. This is a completely different genre coming from Hi Nanna director. An official announcement is expected to be made during Sankranthi 2026 and the shoot commences next year after Nani completes Sujeeth’s film. Nani also has a film lined up with Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel which is in the initial stages of discussion.