Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi's Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam' promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Nani’s Periodic Drama on Cards

Published on September 16, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Nani’s Periodic Drama on Cards

Natural Star Nani is sweating out for The Paradise, a high voltage action drama that is directed by Srikanth Odela. The film releases in March next year and the shoot completes early next year. Soon after this, Nani will be seen in a stylish action drama to be directed by Sujeeth. The film is planned on a record budget and the film will have its release during the end of 2026. Nani is committed to work with Hi Nanna fame Shouryuv and the film is on track.

Shouryuv has impressed Nani with a periodic drama and Nani gave his nod. The film will also be packed with action and is planned on a big-budget. This is a completely different genre coming from Hi Nanna director. An official announcement is expected to be made during Sankranthi 2026 and the shoot commences next year after Nani completes Sujeeth’s film. Nani also has a film lined up with Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel which is in the initial stages of discussion.

