Manchu Manoj to Revive his Delayed Films

Mirai is a perfect comeback for Manchu Manoj as an actor. His performance and screen presence are rocking and he was appreciated by the audience. The actor has announced 2-3 films in the past few years but most of them are yet to start or get completed. Manchu Manoj is now extra cautious and is not in a hurry. He is keen to revive those films and take up new projects. Manchu Manoj is also demanding decent remuneration and some of the producers are ready to invest on him after he took a long gap in Tollywood.

He launched Aham Brahmasmi in a grand manner and he is in plans to revive the project. He is also in talks for ‘What The Fish’ which is in pre-production. Manoj has given his nod for a film titled David Reddy which will be directed by a debutant. He is also keen to take up challenging roles apart from lead roles after his performance as Black Sword received wide appreciation. Manchu Manoj will be very busy as an actor in the coming years. He will revive his shelved projects and will also take up new films. A series of announcements are loading from the team of Manchu Manoj soon.