x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Manchu Manoj to Revive his Delayed Films

Published on September 16, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out
image
Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
image
OG continues its strong trend in USA
image
Manchu Manoj to Revive his Delayed Films
image
Exclusive: Nani’s Periodic Drama on Cards

Manchu Manoj to Revive his Delayed Films

Mirai is a perfect comeback for Manchu Manoj as an actor. His performance and screen presence are rocking and he was appreciated by the audience. The actor has announced 2-3 films in the past few years but most of them are yet to start or get completed. Manchu Manoj is now extra cautious and is not in a hurry. He is keen to revive those films and take up new projects. Manchu Manoj is also demanding decent remuneration and some of the producers are ready to invest on him after he took a long gap in Tollywood.

He launched Aham Brahmasmi in a grand manner and he is in plans to revive the project. He is also in talks for ‘What The Fish’ which is in pre-production. Manoj has given his nod for a film titled David Reddy which will be directed by a debutant. He is also keen to take up challenging roles apart from lead roles after his performance as Black Sword received wide appreciation. Manchu Manoj will be very busy as an actor in the coming years. He will revive his shelved projects and will also take up new films. A series of announcements are loading from the team of Manchu Manoj soon.

Next OG continues its strong trend in USA Previous Exclusive: Nani’s Periodic Drama on Cards
else

TRENDING

image
Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out
image
OG continues its strong trend in USA
image
Manchu Manoj to Revive his Delayed Films

Latest

image
Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out
image
Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
image
OG continues its strong trend in USA
image
Manchu Manoj to Revive his Delayed Films
image
Exclusive: Nani’s Periodic Drama on Cards

Most Read

image
Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime
image
Waqf Act : Supreme Court flags key provisions

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look