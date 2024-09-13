Exclusive: Nithiin’s next film changes Hands

Young actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini are blessed with a baby boy recently and the duo is enjoying their parenting. Nithiin is busy with two films: Thammudu and Robinhood. Both these films are in the final stages of shoot and they will release soon. Thammudu is directed by Sriram Venu and Robinhood is directed by Venky Kudumula. Nithiin is in plans to take up two new films soon. He has given his nod for Manam fame Vikram K Kumar and the film is planned on a budget of Rs 80 crores. Nithiin and Vikram worked in the past for Ishq and they are teaming up again. Hanuman fame Niranjan Reddy is on board to produce this project and an announcement was planned to take place for Dasara.

As per the update, Niranjan Reddy has dropped out from the project recently. He has been financially unstable because of the debacle of Double iSmart. He lost over Rs 40 crores on the film and he decided to back out from Nithiin’s film. Nithiin and Vikram Kumar’s film will be bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi and an announcement will be made very soon. Nithiin is expected to commence the shoot of this film from November and the pre-production work is happening currently.