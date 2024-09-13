Vijay and Pooja Hegde to work again?

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is all set to shift his complete focus on politics. His recent film GOAT is a massive debacle and the actor will work for one more film before he makes his full time debut into Tamil politics. He is committed to H Vinoth and the film’s announcement will be made this evening. Vijay is charging Rs 220 crore remuneration for the film and this is the highest ever paycheque for the actor. As per the ongoing buzz, the makers are in talks with Pooja Hegde to play the leading lady in this untitled film. Pooja Hegde is the heroine in Vijay’s Beast and the film fell short of expectations.

